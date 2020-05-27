Energy Sector Update for 05/27/2020: CVX,GLNG,ENG,GASS

Energy stocks firmed somewhat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.54 lower at $32.81 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.59 to $34.58 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 7 cents to $1.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) was narrowly higher in late-day trading, bouncing back from a 1.3% decline earlier Wednesday that followed the energy major telling investors participating in its annual shareholder meeting it expects its financial results will stay "depressed as long as current market conditions persist." The energy industry in recent months has been buffeted by steep dives in commodity prices amid plunging consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and a glut of crude oil being produced.

Golar LNG (GLNG) rose just over 10% following reports that Cameroon's National Hydrocarbons Company and its private-sector partner Perenco are talking with Golar and Russian natural gas producer Gazprom in a bid to increase production of liquefied natural gas in the African country. Cameroon currently is using the Hilli Episeyo vessel to produce LNG under a contract running through 2026 and also seeking an extension for that deal, according to a Dow Jones report.

ENGlobal (ENG) climbed nearly 4% on Wednesday after the oilfield-services company said it received $8.3 million in new business. The work includes a $2.8 million project expansion for a renewable diesel facility in the Midwest and a $2.1 million contract extension at a major refinery.

StealthGas (GASS) was ahead 3.7% after earlier Wednesday reporting adjusted Q1 net earnings of $0.08 per share, improving on a $0.05 per non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate by $0.04 per share. Revenue fell to $34.4 million compared with $38.4 million during the year-ago period but also exceeded the $30.7 million Street view.

