Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2023: XOM, PBR, ES

Energy stocks were lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index little changed and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was shedding 0.5% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.9% to $72.45 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.5% to $76.66 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.3% lower at $2.23 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil's (XOM) majority stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal offshore Italy is attracting the interest of four international groups, Reuters reported Friday. Exxon shares fell 0.5%.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), known as Petrobras, said it filed a request to Brazilian environmental regulator Ibama to ask it to reconsider its decision to reject an environmental license for drilling a well offshore from the coast of Amapa. Petrobras shares gained 2.1%.

Eversource Energy (ES) has agreed to sell its 50% stake in an uncommitted lease area of about 175,000 developable acres to Orsted for $625 million in cash. Eversource was down 3.7%.

