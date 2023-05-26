Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2023: ES, FTI, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.49%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.7% at $73.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.39% to $77.32 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $2.41 per 1 million BTU.

Eversource Energy (ES) said late Thursday it agreed to sell its 50% interest in an uncommitted lease area of about 175,000 developable acres to Orsted for $625 million in cash. Eversource Energy was marginally lower recently.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was slightly gaining after saying it has won a contract from Shell (SHEL) for its Dover development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.