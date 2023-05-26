News & Insights

Energy
ES

Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2023: ES, FTI, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

May 26, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.49%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.7% at $73.05 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.39% to $77.32 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.7% lower at $2.41 per 1 million BTU.

Eversource Energy (ES) said late Thursday it agreed to sell its 50% interest in an uncommitted lease area of about 175,000 developable acres to Orsted for $625 million in cash. Eversource Energy was marginally lower recently.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was slightly gaining after saying it has won a contract from Shell (SHEL) for its Dover development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ES
FTI
SHEL
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.