Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2023: COP, TTE, XOM, PBR, ES

Energy stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was shedding 0.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.4% to $72.83 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.1% to $77.07 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5.5% lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ConocoPhillips (COP) said it's exercising a preemption right to buy the remaining 50% stake in the Surmont oilsands project from TotalEnergies (TTE) for about $3 billion. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.2% while TotalEnergies was up 0.8%.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM) majority stake in a liquefied natural gas terminal offshore Italy is attracting the interest of four international groups, Reuters reported Friday. Exxon shares fell 0.6%.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), known as Petrobras, said it filed a request to Brazilian environmental regulator Ibama asking it to reconsider its decision to reject an environmental license for drilling a well offshore from the coast of Amapa. Petrobras shares gained over 2%.

Eversource Energy (ES) has agreed to sell its 50% stake in an uncommitted lease area of about 175,000 developable acres to Orsted for $625 million in cash. Eversource was down 3.1%.

