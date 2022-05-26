Energy
PBF

Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2022: PBF, LPG, ENLC, CEQP, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were advancing by 0.66% pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing by 0.64% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.32% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.85%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.91 at $111.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.70 to $114.73 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.23 higher at $9.20 per 1 million BTU.

Dorian LPG (LPG) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39. Dorian LPG was recently climbing past 2%.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was up more than 1% after saying it agreed to acquire North Texas gathering and processing assets from Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) for $275 million.

PBF Energy (PBF) was up marginally after saying its PBF Holding unit completed a multi-year extension of its asset-based revolving credit facility with an aggregate commitment of $4.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBF LPG ENLC CEQP XLE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular