Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2022: PBF, LPG, ENLC, CEQP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing by 0.66% pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) climbing by 0.64% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.32% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.85%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.91 at $111.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.70 to $114.73 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.23 higher at $9.20 per 1 million BTU.

Dorian LPG (LPG) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39. Dorian LPG was recently climbing past 2%.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was up more than 1% after saying it agreed to acquire North Texas gathering and processing assets from Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) for $275 million.

PBF Energy (PBF) was up marginally after saying its PBF Holding unit completed a multi-year extension of its asset-based revolving credit facility with an aggregate commitment of $4.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.