Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2021: XOM,REX,PBF,EQNR

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping less than 0.1% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.14 higher at $66.21 per barrel, reversing a small midday decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.11 to $68.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.07 to $2.98 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) turned 1.3% higher this afternoon after climate activists won at least two seats on the energy giant's board of directors during its annual meeting Wednesday, with two other seats challenged by Engine No. 1 still too close to call, according to the New York Times.

Equinor (EQNR) added 1.4% higher after the Norwegian energy major said it was partnering with Germany-based RWE Renewables and Norway-based Hydro REIN for a large-scale offshore wind farm project in the Norwegian North Sea.

PBF Energy (PBF) climbed 4% after Piper Sandler raised its price target for the refinery and petrochemical company by $1 to $16 a share and reiterated its neutral rating.

REX American Resources (REX) was almost 16% higher after reporting a Q1 profit of $1.30 per share, reversing its $1.21 per share net loss during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 97% year over year to $164 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.