Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2021: REX,PBF,EQNR

Energy stocks were trading higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.17 to $65.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.06 to $68.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 higher at $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, REX American Resources (REX) was more than 15% higher after reporting a Q1 profit of $1.30 per share, reversing its $1.21 per share net loss during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 97% year over year to $164 million.

PBF Energy (PBF) climbed 4.7% after Piper Sandler raised its price target for the refinery and petrochemical company by $1 $16 a share and reiterated its neutral rating.

Equinor (EQNR) was nearly 1% higher after the Norwegian energy major said it was partnering with Germany-based RWE Renewables and Norway-based Hydro REIN for a large-scale offshore wind farm project in the Norwegian North Sea.

