Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2021: REX, EC, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declining 0.16% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.45% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.09% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.64 to $65.43 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.45 to $68.20 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents higher at $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

REX American Resources (REX) was gaining about 9% in value after it swung to profit in Q1 of $1.30 per share from a year-ago net loss of $1.21 per share.

Ecopetrol (EC) said ongoing protests in Colombia should not have a material impact on its ability to fulfill its business plan targets for 2021. Ecopetrol was recently up about 3%.

Total (TOT) said it acquired a 20% equity interest in Paris-based hydrogen taxi operator Hysetco. Total was marginally declining in recent trading.

