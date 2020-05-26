Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2020: VET, UNT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining 3% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 2% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.35 at $34.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.97 to $36.50 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Vermilion Energy (VET) was gaining 1% after saying CEO Anthony Marino has stepped down, but it has created an executive committee instead of filling the vacated post.

Unit (UNT) said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a move to reduce its funded debt obligations by more than $650 million. Unit was inactive in recent trading.

