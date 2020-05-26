Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2020: STNG,EQT,VET,VET.TO

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 73 cents to $33.98 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 29 cents to $35.82 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead just 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 5.6% gain.

In company news, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) climbed 7.4% after the crude oil shipper Tuesday announced plans for a public offering of its fixed-rate senior unsecured notes due 2025. The company is expecting to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.

EQT (EQT) rose 6% after the natural gas producer Tuesday said it expects Q2 sales volumes in a range of 315 billion to 335 billion cubic feet equivalent, down from its prior outlook expecting between 360 billion to 380 billion cubic feet if production remains curtailed at current levels through June 30. The company also said it has completed the $125 million sale of non-strategic assets in Pennsylvania and West Virginia to Diversified Gas and Oil.

Vermilion Energy (VET) rose 5.4% after saying it has named an executive committee to manage the company following the resignation of Chief Executive Anthony Marino. The panel will consist of at least five senior executives, including board chairman and former CEO Loerenzo Donadeo, chief financial officer Lars Glemser, and former CFO Curtis Hicks, who is returning to Vermilion as company president.

