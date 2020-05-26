Energy Sector Update for 05/26/2020: NOG,EQT,STNG,VET,VET.TO

Energy stocks continued to rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 3.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.10 higher at $34.35 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 38 cents to $35.91 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 5 cents higher to $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was 4.1% higher in late Tuesday trading after the Angelo Gordon hedge fund earlier disclosed owning a nearly 10% equity stake in the petroleum company and said it plans to soon talk with the company and other investors on potential deals to extend the maturities of its debt securities and other ways to increase liquidity. Angelo Gordon holds almost 30.8 million Northern Oil & Gas shares, which accounts for shares that would convert from the company's 6.50% Series A perpetual cumulative convertible preferred stock, according to a new regulatory filing.

EQT (EQT) rose 8.5% after the natural gas producer Tuesday said it expects Q2 sales volumes in a range of 315 billion to 335 billion cubic feet equivalent, down from its prior outlook expecting between 360 billion to 380 billion cubic feet if production remains curtailed at current levels through June 30. The company also said it has completed the $125 million sale of non-strategic assets in Pennsylvania and West Virginia to Diversified Gas and Oil.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) climbed 7.1% after the crude oil shipper Tuesday announced plans for a public offering of its fixed-rate senior unsecured notes due 2025. The company is expecting to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Vermilion Energy (VET) rose 6.6% after saying it has named an executive committee to manage the company following the resignation of Chief Executive Anthony Marino. The panel will consist of at least five senior executives, including board chairman and former CEO Loerenzo Donadeo, chief financial officer Lars Glemser, and former CFO Curtis Hicks, who is returning to Vermilion as company president.

