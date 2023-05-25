Energy Sector Update for 05/25/2023: REVG, CVX, SHEL, FCEL

Energy stocks were falling in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index 2.2% lower and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 1.2%.

In economic news, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said he does not expect OPEC+ to make any new production cuts. Novak's remarks followed comments from the Saudi oil minister warning oil speculators to beware of a sudden spike in the price of oil.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil slumped 3.4% to $71.79 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was dropping 2.9% to $76.13 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 96 billion cubic feet in the week ended May 19, below the 100 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 99 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.3% lower at $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, REV Group (REVG) said its ElDorado National (California) unit received an order for 19 Axess EVO-FC hydrogen fuel cell buses from Foothill Transit. REV Group shares fell 2.1%.

Chevron (CVX) launched the sales process of its oil and gas assets in Congo as it plans to focus on more profitable production, Reuters reported, citing people close to the matter. Shares dropped 1.6%.

Shell's (SHEL) Shell Chemicals Appalachia unit agreed to pay $9.9 million to resolve alleged air quality violations at its petrochemical facility in Potter and Center townships in Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro's office said Wednesday. Shell shares dropped 1.8%.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) said Thursday it has obtained an $87 million non-recourse project financing facility. Shares declined 4.7%.

