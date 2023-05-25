Energy Sector Update for 05/25/2023: EQT, VIVK, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was declining 1.5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.6% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $72.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.7% to $76.97 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.3% lower at $2.39 per 1 million BTU.

EQT (EQT) said it launched a tender offer to purchase and retire up to $250 million of its outstanding 6.125% senior notes due 2025. EQT was down more than 1%.

Vivakor (VIVK) said it received a notice from Nasdaq that the company is not in compliance with listing rules as a result of not having timely filed quarterly and annual reports. Vivakor was slipping nearly 5% in premarket activity.

Chevron (CVX) launched the sales process of its oil and gas assets in Congo as it plans to focus on more profitable production, Reuters reported, citing people close to the matter. Chevron was over 1% lower recently.

