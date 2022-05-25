Energy Sector Update for 05/25/2022: XOM,HMLP,REX,BE,LXU

Energy stocks extended their midday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both climbing 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.8% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping less than 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.56 higher at $110.33 per barrel, paring an earlier advance after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday said US commercial inventories fell by 1 million barrels during the seven days ended May 20, lagging market forecasts for a 2.1 million-barrel decline. Brent crude was advancing $0.60 to $114.16 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.18 to $8.97 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) climbed 2% after the energy major said it plans to grow shareholder value by boosting production to meet global demand.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) rose over 31% after the liquefied natural gas transportation company Wednesday agreed to an increased $167.6 million buyout offer from general partner Hoegh LNG Holdings, which will pay $9.25 apiece for the 54.3% of the company's common units it doesn't already own, representing a 35% premium over Tuesday's closing price and up from its original $4.25-per-unit acquisition offer last year.

REX American Resources (REX) gained 3.8% after the ethanol producer reported Q1 net income of $0.87 per share, down from $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the single-analyst by $0.05 per share. Revenue for the quarter ended April 30 increased 18.4% to $194.2 million, also topping the $182 million lone analyst's view.

Bloom Energy (BE) added 3.6% after the fuel-cells company and LSB Industries (LXU) Wednesday disclosed plans to install a 10-megawatt solid oxide electrolyzer at an LSB facility in Oklahoma to produce "green" hydrogen. Financial details were not immediately disclosed. LSB shares were 1.8% higher this afternoon.

