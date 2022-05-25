Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/25/2022: VVV, EQNR, TTE, CWEN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.31%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.53% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $1.44 at $111.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.24 to $114.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.39 higher at $9.18 per 1 million BTU.

Valvoline (VVV) was almost 3% higher after saying it acquired the outstanding 50% stake in its VCA Solutions joint venture from its former JV partner, giving it the full ownership of the battery distributor.

Equinor (EQNR) was up more than 2% after saying it has made a new oil discovery at the Snofonn Nord exploration well by the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has entered into a partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners to acquire 50% of Clearway Energy Group, which owns a 42% controlling interest in Clearway Energy (CWEN). TotalEnergies was climbing past 1% recently.

