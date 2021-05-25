Energy Sector Update for 05/25/2021: RCON,PTR,CEI,BP,AMRC

Energy stocks extended their retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 2.0% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.02 higher at $66.07 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.02 to $68.44 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures added $0.03 to $2.91 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) climbed 8.8% after saying its its Future Gas Station Technology unit was partnering to sell discounted oil and gasoline products at PetroChina (PTR) stores to participants in a Ping An Insurance loyalty program. PetroChina American depository shares were fractionally lower in late trade.

Ameresco (AMRC) was fractionally higher after announcing a $21.6 million project to design and build a net zero energy microgrid at the US Army's Fort Hunter Liggett training based in northern California.

Camber Energy (CEI) dropped 7.7% after saying revenue at its 62%-owned Viking Energy subsidiary declined 11% during the three months ended March compared with year-ago levels to $10.5 million.

