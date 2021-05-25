Energy Sector Update for 05/25/2021: CEI,DBD,BP,AMRC

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.27 to $66.32 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.26 to $68.72 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 higher at $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 1.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 0.8%.

In company news, Camber Energy (CEI) dropped 6.9% after saying revenue at its 62%-owned Viking Energy subsidiary declined 11% during the three months ended March compared with year-ago levels to $10.5 million.

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) climbed 1% after Tuesday saying it has extended its multi-year contract to provide hardware, software and related services for BP's (BP) more than 17,000 retail sites around the world.

Ameresco (AMRC) was fractionally higher after announcing a $21.6 million project to design and build a net zero energy microgrid at the US Army's Fort Hunter Liggett training based in northern California.

