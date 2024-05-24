News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 05/24/2024: ERF, CHRD, ETR, MMLP, HES, CVX

May 24, 2024 — 03:44 pm EDT

Energy stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was shedding 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.1% to $77.72 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.9% to $82.11 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 4.2% to $2.55 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Enerplus (ERF) said Friday that its shareholders voted to approve the $3.8 billion sale of the oil and gas producer to Chord Energy (CHRD). Enerplus shares were rising 1.4% and Chord was up 1.5%.

Entergy (ETR) said Friday it expects to recognize a one-time non-cash pension settlement charge in Q2 of between $305 million and $335 million before taxes following the purchase of a group annuity contract. Its shares fell 0.2%.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) said Friday that Martin Resource Management has made a non-binding proposal to buy all of the units of Martin Midstream Partners it doesn't already own for $3.05 per unit in cash. Martin Midstream shares popped 3.3%.

Hess (HES) Chief Executive John Hess has until Tuesday to resolve some shareholders' concerns over the proposed $53 billion merger with Chevron (CVX), Reuters reported Friday. Hess shares were rising 0.7% while Chevron was up 0.5%.

