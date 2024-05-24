Energy Sector Update for 05/24/2024: BE, XOM, NWN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 0.4% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.5% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $77.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil was 0.3% higher at $81.60 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 1.8% at $2.61 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares were down 0.6% after the company priced a $350 million private offering of 3% green convertible senior notes due 2029 to qualified institutional buyers.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is facing a further backlash to its lawsuit against climate-focused shareholder groups as Norway's oil fund has said it will vote against the re-election of Jay Hooley, the oil giant's lead independent director, at the company's annual meeting, the Financial Times reported. Exxon Mobil shares were up 0.7% pre-bell.

Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) said its board designated Justin B. Palfreyman as the next chief executive officer, succeeding David H. Anderson, who intends to retire on April 1, 2025. Northwest Natural Holding shares were over 4% higher premarket.

