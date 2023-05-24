Energy Sector Update for 05/24/2023: CHK, CETY, RELL, LPG

Energy stocks rallied late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.5%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.3%.

In economic news, US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 14.1 million barrels in the week ended May 19, following an increase of 2.6 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $73.62 per barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.2% to $77.72 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.2% higher at $2.39 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares dropped 0.9% after Goldman Sachs cut the company's price target to $92 from $99 and kept the buy rating.

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) said its subsidiaries signed a framework agreement with SCEI Distributed Energy Systems, making it "a prioritized supplier" to the Chinese company for projects that could apply its Waste Heat Recovery product or other energy-savings technology. Clean Energy shares rose 0.8%.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) said its Ultra 3000 Pitch Energy Module was selected by General Electric's (GE) GE Vernova to be featured on the latter's online marketplace for onshore wind turbine parts and essentials. Richardson Electronics shares were down 2.1%.

Dorian LPG (LPG) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per diluted share, up from $0.62 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.56. Shares dropped 2.4%.

