Energy Sector Update for 05/24/2022: CSAN,CVX,TALO,FRO

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 2.0% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.73 to $109.56 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was declining $0.17 to $113.25 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $8.76 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Cosan (CSAN) fell 0.6% after the Brazilian refinery company overnight said it closed on its $479 million acquisition of PetroChoice Lubrication Solutions from private-equity investors Golden Gate Capital.

Chevron (CVX) has turned fractionally lower this afternoon, giving back an early 1% gain, after the energy major bought a 50% equity stake in the Bayou Bend offshore carbon capture and sequestration hub for $50 million in cash and capital cost reimbursements from joint venture partners Talos Energy (TALO) and privately held Carbonvert, which are each retaining 25% ownership of the project. Talos shares were slipping 1.3%.

Frontline (FRO) gained 3.9% after the tanker company reported a 12.1% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $217.4 million during the three months ended March 31 and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $106.8 million in Q1 revenue.

