Energy Sector Update for 05/24/2021: STEM,OAS,XEC,COG

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.98 to $65.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.73 to $68.17 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 lower at $2.88 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.9% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.2%.

In company news, Stem (STEM) rose 7.5% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the energy storage systems company with a buy stock rating and a $30 price target.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) fell 0.7% after announcing plans for a $400 million private placement of senior unsecured notes due 2026.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) slid 6.6% after agreeing to merge with Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), which will issue 4.0146 of its common shares for each Cimarex share, valuing Cimarex at $71.50 a share based on Cabot's closing price on Friday. Cabot shares also were 6.5% lower this afternoon.

