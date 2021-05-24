Energy Sector Update for 05/24/2021: MMAC,STEM,OAS,XEC,COG

Energy stocks added to Monday's gains ahead of the closing bell, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.1% ahead.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.45 higher at $66.05 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.98 to $68.42 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $2.89 per million BTU.

In company news, MMA Capital (MMAC) soared almost 58% after the renewable energy infrastructure funding company agreed to a $161.7 million buyout offer from an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors for $161.7 million, with investors offered $27.77 in cash for each of the MMA Capital shares, 62% above Friday's closing price.

Stem (STEM) rose more than 10% after Goldman Sachs began coverage of the energy storage systems stock with a buy rating and a $30 price target.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) climbed almost 1% after announcing plans for a $400 million private placement of senior unsecured notes due 2026.

Among decliners, Cimarex Energy (XEC) slid 7.2% after agreeing to merge with Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), which will exchange each Cimarex share for 4.0146 shares of its stock, valuing Cimarex at $71.50 a share based on Cabot's closing price on Friday. Cabot shares fell 6.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.