Energy Sector Update for 05/24/2021: MARA,LU,STNE,HRB

Financial stocks rose in Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.4%.

In company news, Marathon Digital (MARA) climbed 6.3% after announcing a binding three-year letter of intent for Compute North to host 73,000 of its previously purchased bitcoin mining machines at its new data center in Texas and said it will provide a $67 million bridge loan to Compute North to build the 300-megawatt facility.

Lufax Holding (LU) gained 3.4% after the Chinese financial technology platform affiliated with Ping An Insurance authorized a $300 million stock buyback program and said its board chairman, co-CEO and other senior executives will repurchase up to $5 million of its American depositary shares using personal funds.

Stone (STNE) rose fractionally after the Brazilian fintech developer said it would invest up to BRL2.5 billion ($471 million) to acquire a 4.99% stake in Brazilan financial services startup Banco Inter, buying more than 43.2 million shares at BRL57.84 apiece as part of a larger stock sale by Banco Inter.

H&R Block (HRB) fell 4.6% after cutting its FY21 revenue forecast to a new range of $3.4 billion to $3.42 billion, compared with its prior $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion outlook and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.47 billion. The company also said it expects between $3.36 to $3.39 in non-GAAP net income this year. The Street is looking for a $3.16 per share adjusted FY21 profit.

