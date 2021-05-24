Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/24/2021: COG, XEC, AM, OAS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was climbing past 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping by more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.31 at $64.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.29 to $67.73 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $2.84 per 1 million BTU.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and Cimarex Energy (XEC) have agreed to an all-stock merger of equals with the latter's shareholders receiving 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each Cimarex share. Cabot was more than 3% lower and Cimarex was also down more than 3% in recent trading.

Antero Midstream (AM) was marginally advancing after saying it is planning to launch a private placement of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) was slightly higher after announcing plans to offer $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private placement.

