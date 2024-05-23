News & Insights

Energy
NGG

Energy Sector Update for 05/23/2024: NGG, BORR, BKR

May 23, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was shedding 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.3% to $76.59 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 1.1% to $81.02 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 78 billion cubic feet in the week ended May 17, a smaller gain than the 85 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 70 billion cubic feet in the previous week. Stocks at 2.711 trillion cubic feet are 17.4% higher than in the comparable week a year ago and 28.8% above their five-year average.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures tumbled 6.8% to $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, National Grid (NGG) said Thursday it plans to invest $75 billion over the next five years across its service territory in the US and UK. Its shares sank 14%.

Borr Drilling (BORR) shares jumped almost 12% after reporting that it swung to a Q1 income as revenue increased during the period.

Baker Hughes (BKR) said Thursday it received a contract from Sonatrach for a gas project at Algeria's Hassi R'Mel gas field. Baker Hughes shares were falling 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NGG
BORR
BKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.