Energy Sector Update for 05/23/2023: MVST, EC, INT, SDRL

Energy stocks were gaining late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index 1% higher and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 0.5%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 14% to $73.06 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.3% to $76.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.6% lower at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Microvast (MVST) will not receive a $200 million grant from the US Energy Department amid concerns over the lithium battery company's ties to the Chinese government, Reuters reported. Shares slumped 35%.

Ecopetrol (EC) shares were up 1.3% after the company reached a four-year deal with labor unions that will take effect retroactively from Jan. 1.

World Fuel Services (INT) was 1.6% higher after saying it has secured a deal for the supply of additional volumes of sustainable aviation fuel from Neste.

Seadrill (SDRL) was 0.7% higher after it reported Q1 revenue of $266 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $272.2 million.

