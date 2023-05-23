Energy Sector Update for 05/23/2023: INT, SDRL, BORR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.9%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $72.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.2% to $76.87 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

World Fuel Services (INT) was up more than 1% after saying it has secured a deal for the supply of additional volumes of sustainable aviation fuel from Neste.

Seadrill (SDRL) was over 2% lower after it reported Q1 revenue of $266 million. Three of four analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $272.2 million.

Borr Drilling (BORR) reported a Q1 net loss of $0.03 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.35 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.05. Borr Drilling was 0.3% lower.

