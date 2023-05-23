News & Insights

Energy
EC

Energy Sector Update for 05/23/2023: EC, INT, SDRL

May 23, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Energy stocks were gaining Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.9% to $73.43 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.7% to $77.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.8% lower at $2.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ecopetrol (EC) shares were up 1.7% after the company reached a four-year deal with labor unions that will take effect retroactively from Jan. 1.

World Fuel Services (INT) was almost 3% higher after saying it has secured a deal for the supply of additional volumes of

sustainable aviation fuel from Neste.

Seadrill (SDRL) was 0.2% lower after it reported Q1 revenue of $266 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $272.2 million.

