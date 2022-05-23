Energy Sector Update for 05/23/2022: PPL,NGG,EQNR,BP,RIO,NEE

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.6% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.01 higher at $110.29 per barrel while Brent crude was advancing $0.97 to $113.52 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures surged $0.66 to $8.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, PPL (PPL) advanced 1.4% after announcing a settlement agreement with the Rhode Island attorney general clearing the way for it to acquire The Narragansett Electric Company from a National Grid (NGG) subsidiary.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) was 1.3% higher after the propane, fuel oil and refined fuels supplier said it would be collaborating with the US subsidiary of Japanese liquified petroleum gas and hydrogen producer Iwatani to accelerate adoption of low-carbon energy alternatives, including propane and renewable dimethyl ether blends, in addition to investing in hydrogen infrastructure and transportation services.

BP (BP) gained 2.8% after Monday saying it would supply Rio Tinto (RIO) with its B30 biofuel blend to Rio Tinto's RTM Tasman vessel on a mix of transatlantic and Atlantic-Pacific routes as part of a one-year trial to help reduce carbon emissions from the mining company's marine fleet. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rio Tinto shares were 1.4% higher this afternoon.

Equinor (EQNR) rose 3.8% after the Norwegian energy major Monday said it last week bought back almost 1.31 million of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of 336.1768 Norwegian kroner ($34.54) each. The repurchases were the second tranche of the company's 75 million-share stock buyback program announced earlier this month.

