Energy Sector Update for 05/23/2022: EQNR, RIO, BP, SRE, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was advancing by more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.07% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.79% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.92 at $111.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.02 to $113.57 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.15 lower at $7.93 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was up more than 2% after saying it repurchased almost 1.31 million of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of 336.1768 Norwegian kroner ($34.54) each.

Rio Tinto (RIO) and BP (BP) said they have agreed to work together on a one-year biofuel trial to help reduce carbon emissions from Rio Tinto's marine fleet. BP was more than 2% higher recently.

Sempra Energy's (SRE) Sempra Infrastructure unit said it has reached a participation agreement with TotalEnergies (TTE), Mitsui & Co., and Mitsubishi Corp. to develop a carbon sequestration project in Louisiana. TotalEnergies was recently climbing past 2%

