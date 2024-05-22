Energy Sector Update for 05/22/2024: EC, KMI, XOM, SBOW, CRGY

Energy stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% drop, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 1.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 2.8 million barrels in the week ended May 17 following a decrease of 1.9 million barrels in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude stocks rose by 1.8 million barrels after a 2.5-million-barrel drop in the previous week, compared with the 2-million-barrel decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $77.33 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.5% to $81.68 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 4.4% to $2.79 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Ecopetrol (EC) said Wednesday Colombia's antitrust regulator opened an investigation into alleged infringements to laws to protect economic competition. Its shares fell 3.3%.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) has acquired oil and gas producing assets in West Texas from Avad Energy Partners for $100 million, Reuters reported Wednesday. Kinder Morgan shares were down 2.1%.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM) lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgement that activist group Arjuna Capital's 2024 emissions-reduction proposal is excludable may proceed, a federal judge in Texas ruled Wednesday. Exxon shares were shedding 2%.

Alternative asset manager Kimmeridge said Wednesday it has withdrawn its independent nominees to the board of SilverBow Resources (SBOW) in light of the oil and gas company's pending sale to Crescent Energy (CRGY). SilverBow shares were declining 0.6%, and Crescent shares were falling 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.