Energy Sector Update for 05/22/2023: CVX, TORO, NAT

May 22, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was marginally higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell more than 4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $71.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was also 0.1% lower at $75.52 per barrel and natural gas futures fell 4.1% to reach $2.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) was down nearly 1% after saying it agreed to acquire PDC Energy (PDCE) in an all-stock deal valued at $6.30 billion.

Toro (TORO) was nearly 9% higher after saying Friday that it signed two separate agreements with a third party for the sale of the m/t Wonder Polaris for $34.5 million and the m/t Wonder Bellatrix for $37 million.

Nordic American Tankers' (NAT) shares were up nearly 6% after the company swung to Q1 earnings and posted higher net voyage revenue for the quarter.

