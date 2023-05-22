Energy Sector Update for 05/22/2023: CVX, TORO, NAT

Energy stocks were lower premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was marginally higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) fell more than 4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.1% at $71.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was also 0.1% lower at $75.52 per barrel and natural gas futures fell 4.1% to reach $2.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) was down nearly 1% after saying it agreed to acquire PDC Energy (PDCE) in an all-stock deal valued at $6.30 billion.

Toro (TORO) was nearly 9% higher after saying Friday that it signed two separate agreements with a third party for the sale of the m/t Wonder Polaris for $34.5 million and the m/t Wonder Bellatrix for $37 million.

Nordic American Tankers' (NAT) shares were up nearly 6% after the company swung to Q1 earnings and posted higher net voyage revenue for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.