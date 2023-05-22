Energy Sector Update for 05/22/2023: CVX, PDCE, XOM, CHRD

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was gaining 1.1% to $72.30 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.1% to $76.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 8% to $2.38 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) agreed to buy PDC Energy (PDCE) in a $7.6 billion deal that is expected to strengthen its position in key US production basins and unlock operational and cost synergies. Chevron shares were down 0.7% while PDC was up over 8%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) recently acquired drilling rights for some land in Arkansas with plans to produce lithium, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon shares were slightly lower.

Chord Energy (CHRD) said a wholly owned subsidiary has signed a definitive agreement to buy assets in the Williston Basin from XTO Energy and affiliates, subsidiaries of Exxon Mobil (XOM), for $375 million in cash. Chord Energy was up 2.4%.

