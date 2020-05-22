Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/22/2020: SSL,FANG,FTI

Energy stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.09 to $32.83 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.21 to $34.85 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.75 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was off 3.1%.

In company news, Sasol (SSL) dropped 8% after the South African energy and chemical company Friday said it expects headline earnings for its FY20 ending June 30 to decline by at least 20% compared with its ZAR30.72 per share normalized profit last year. The company also is warning that its upcoming results "may be impacted further by adjustments resulting from the year-end closure process."

Diamondback Energy (FANG) fell 1.7% after late Thursday announcing plans for a $500 private placement of 4.75% senior notes due 2025. Net proceeds will be used to redeem up to $400 million of outstanding 4.625% senior notes maturing 2021 issued by its Energen subsidiary and repaying a portion of its existing debt owned under its revolving credit facility.

TechnipFMC (FTI) declined about 1.9% after the company Friday said it Will issue GBP600 million ($731 million) in new commercial paper through the Bank of England's COVID Corporate Financing Facility. The oilfield-services company also said it has secured an new EUR500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility with a HSBC affiliate.

