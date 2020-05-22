Energy Sector Update for 05/22/2020: FANG, ENB, LNG, USO, UNG, XLE

Energy stocks were mostly down during premarket Friday. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was flat. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) retreated less than 1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil retreated $1.25 to $32.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.24 to $34.82 per barrel and natural gas futures were down one cent at $1.70 per 1 million BTU.

Diamondback Energy (FANG), which was down more than 1% after announcing late Thursday that it is planning to launch an offering of $500 million of its 4.75% notes due 2025. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to make an equity contribution to its subsidiary, Energen, as well as to repay a portion of borrowings outstanding under a revolving credit facility.

In other sector news, Enbridge (ENB) was flat before markets open on Friday. The Minnesota Department of Commerce, environmental groups and several Native American tribes are urging the Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its decision to grant a certificate of need for the company's Line 3 pipeline project, according to multiple media outlets.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was also unchanged after buyers asked to cancel at least 17 liquid natural gas cargoes loading in July from the company's projects in the US, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the requests.

