Energy Sector Update for 05/22/2020: CDEV,SSL,FANG,FTI

Energy stocks trimmed some of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 67 cents lower at $32.25 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 77 cents to $35.29 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $1.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) was 10.5% higher late in Friday trading after a new regulatory filing showed funds affiliated with Riverstone/Gower Management recently purchased more of the the oil and natural gas company's stock, acquiring more than 4.5 million shares since May 14 and boosting its overall stake in Centennial to 34.1%.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) fell fractionally after late Thursday announcing plans for a $500 private placement of 4.75% senior notes due 2025. Net proceeds will be used to redeem up to $400 million of outstanding 4.625% senior notes maturing 2021 issued by its Energen subsidiary and repaying a portion of its existing debt owed under its revolving credit facility.

TechnipFMC (FTI) declined about 1% after the company Friday said it Will issue GBP600 million ($731 million) in new commercial paper through the Bank of England's COVID Corporate Financing Facility. The oilfield-services company also said it has secured a new EUR500 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility with a HSBC affiliate.

Sasol (SSL) dropped more than 7% after the South African energy and chemical company Friday said it expects headline earnings for its FY20 ending June 30 to decline by at least 20% compared with its ZAR30.72 per share normalized profit last year. The company also is warning that its upcoming results "may be impacted further by adjustments resulting from the year-end closure process."

