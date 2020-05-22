Energy Sector Update for 05/22/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move and Commerzbank, EIA, and IHS Markit reports from the first paragraph.)

US crude fell on Friday but was still headed for the fourth consecutive week of gains after tensions between the US and China, the world's biggest importer of oil, threatened the fragile recovery in demand and as a "Great Shut-in" hit North American shale producers.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped by as much as 10% before trading 3.5% lower to $32.83 intraday. Its international counterpart, Brent, declined by 3.2% to $34.92. Both grades are declining from their highest level in more than two months as producers cut output to close the gap with a slump in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil retreated on Friday amid concern the Sino-US dispute over Hong Kong potentially being subject to new national security legislation could undermine green shoots of economic recovery in China. According to data compiled by IHS Markit, China's demand for oil in April, at 12.7 million barrels per day, stood at 89% of the level seen a year ago. That compares with a 40% year-over-year drop in demand for oil February.

IHS Markit said in a separate report on Thursday US oil producers were in the process of curtailing about 1.75 million barrels per day of their output by early June due to operating cash losses, lack of demand for oil, and the premium on storage capacity.

"The oil market is not out of the woods yet," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said in a report on Friday. "This is because the most important component in the supply-demand equation, namely demand, remains weak (outside China)."

Weinberg attributed the drop in crude oil price early on Friday "first and foremost to the heightened uncertainty on the financial markets due to the situation surrounding China."

Apart from improving demand, oil rallied this month because some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait reportedly plan to cut more output than pledged in an agreement with non-OPEC producers led by Russia. That deal was for reducing joint output by 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said the US crude oil inventories slumped by 4.98 million barrels during the week that ended May 15, versus market expectations of a build. The inventory at 526.5 million barrels is, however, still 10% above its five-year average.

Data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) show on Friday the US oil rig count fell by 21 to 237 during the week that ended May 22, its lowest level since July 2009. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US dropped by 21 to 318 last week as gas rigs were unchanged at 79.

In Canada, the oil rig count rose by one to eight, while the gas count slipped by three to 13 during the period. As a result, the aggregate count for North America sank by 23 to 339, compared with 1,061 a year earlier.

