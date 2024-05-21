News & Insights

Energy
SHEL

Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2024: SHEL, PSX, XLE, USO, UNG

May 21, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 0.5% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.4% at $78.70 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 1.2% to $82.67 per barrel, and natural gas futures were down 2.3% at $2.69 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) shareholders voted in favor of the company's new energy transition plan that includes weaker carbon-emissions targets while simultaneously rejecting a resolution filed by a group of investors seeking higher standards, according to media reports. Shell was 0.3% lower premarket.

Phillips 66 (PSX) agreed to buy Pinnacle Midland Parent from private equity firm Energy Spectrum Capital for $550 million in cash to expand natural gas gathering and processing in the Midland Basin. Phillips 66 was 0.1% higher pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL
PSX
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.