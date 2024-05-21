Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2024: HES, CVX, CEIX, TTE

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index shedding 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index edged up less than 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.8% to $79.18 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was 0.9% lower at $82.96 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.2% to $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Hess (HES) said in a regulatory filing that it is facing three lawsuits over its disclosures on the proposed merger with a Chevron (CVX) subsidiary. Hess shares were falling 0.9% while Chevron was down 0.7%.

Consol Energy (CEIX) shares spiked almost 3%. The firm said it resumed coal shipments from its Marine Terminal in Baltimore.

TotalEnergies (TTE) Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne and other company board members are facing a criminal complaint by climate change activists over their alleged role in climate turmoil caused by global warming, Bloomberg reported, citing a filing at the Paris Criminal Court. TotalEnergies shares fell 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.