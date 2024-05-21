News & Insights

Energy
HES

Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2024: HES, CVX, CEIX, TTE

May 21, 2024 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index shedding 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index edged up less than 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.8% to $79.18 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was 0.9% lower at $82.96 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.2% to $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Hess (HES) said in a regulatory filing that it is facing three lawsuits over its disclosures on the proposed merger with a Chevron (CVX) subsidiary. Hess shares were falling 0.9% while Chevron was down 0.7%.

Consol Energy (CEIX) shares spiked almost 3%. The firm said it resumed coal shipments from its Marine Terminal in Baltimore.

TotalEnergies (TTE) Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne and other company board members are facing a criminal complaint by climate change activists over their alleged role in climate turmoil caused by global warming, Bloomberg reported, citing a filing at the Paris Criminal Court. TotalEnergies shares fell 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HES
CVX
CEIX
TTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.