EIX

Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2024: EIX, XOM, CEIX, HES, CVX

May 21, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Energy stocks declined late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each shedding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index eased 0.1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.9% to $79.06 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude dropped 1% to $82.87 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 2.6% to $2.679 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Edison International (EIX) unit Southern California Edison and Lotus Infrastructure Partners said they were selected by the California Independent System Operator to develop and maintain a new transmission infrastructure for delivering renewable energy to Southern California. Edison International shares rose 0.7%.

Zachry said Tuesday the company and some of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to initiate a "structured exit" from the Golden Pass LNG export terminal project in Sabine Pass, Texas. Zachry is the lead contractor of the project owned by QatarEnergy and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Exxon shares fell 0.3%.

Consol Energy (CEIX) shares jumped 3.7%. The company resumed coal shipments from its Marine Terminal in Baltimore.

Hess (HES) said in a regulatory filing that it is facing three lawsuits over its disclosures on the proposed merger with Chevron (CVX). Hess shares fell 0.6%, and Chevron shed 0.4%.

