Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2021: FLNG,DKL,PXD

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.81 to $63.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.55 to $66.66 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $2.91 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was falling 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping less than 0.1%.

In company news, Flex LNG (FLNG) rose 7.1% after the liquefied natural gas tanker operator declared a 33.3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) climbed 1.4% after late Thursday saying it priced a $400 million offering of 7.125% senior notes due 2028.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was nearly 1% higher following a Scotiabank upgrade of the energy producer to sector outperform from sector perform coupled with a $10 increase in the price target for Pioneer shares to $185 apiece.

