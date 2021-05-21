Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2021: FLNG, STNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently up by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was rallying past 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping by more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.30 at $63.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $1.10 to $66.21 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

Flex LNG (FLNG) was advancing by almost 2% as it reported adjusted Q1 earnings of $0.64 per share, compared with $0.17 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast adjusted Q1 EPS of $0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was over 1% higher after saying its president, Robert Bugbee, purchased 2,000 call option contracts on the fuel tankers operator's stock for $542,000.

