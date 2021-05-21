Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2021: ENB,ENB.TO,PBR,FLNG,DKL,PXD

Energy stocks were ending near their Friday session highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.4% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.64 higher to $63.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.55 to $66.66 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) was edging higher following a Reuters report, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, it was teaming up with Fluxys Belgium and American private-equity investors EIG Global Energy Partners on a bid to buy Brazil's largest natural gas import pipeline from state-owned energy major Petrobras (PBR).

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) added 1% following a Scotiabank upgrade of the energy producer to sector outperform from sector perform coupled with a $10 increase in the price target for Pioneer shares to $185 apiece.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) climbed 1.5% after late Thursday saying it priced a $400 million offering of 7.125% senior notes due 2028.

Flex LNG (FLNG) rose 9% after the liquefied natural gas tanker operator declared a 33.3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share.

