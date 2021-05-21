Energy
ENB

Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2021: ENB,ENB.TO,PBR,FLNG,DKL,PXD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were ending near their Friday session highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.4% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.4% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.64 higher to $63.58 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.55 to $66.66 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) was edging higher following a Reuters report, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, it was teaming up with Fluxys Belgium and American private-equity investors EIG Global Energy Partners on a bid to buy Brazil's largest natural gas import pipeline from state-owned energy major Petrobras (PBR).

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) added 1% following a Scotiabank upgrade of the energy producer to sector outperform from sector perform coupled with a $10 increase in the price target for Pioneer shares to $185 apiece.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) climbed 1.5% after late Thursday saying it priced a $400 million offering of 7.125% senior notes due 2028.

Flex LNG (FLNG) rose 9% after the liquefied natural gas tanker operator declared a 33.3% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB PBR FLNG DKL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular