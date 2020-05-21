Energy Sector Update for 05/21/2020: CCLP,TNK,LNG,NOG

Energy stocks were ending mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 43 cents higher at $33.91 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 29 cents to $36.04 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) climbed almost 4% after the energy services company said it was again extending its ongoing note exchange program through the close of business later Thursday. The debt swap is offering $700 of newly issued 7.25% senior secured second-lien notes due 2027 for each $1,000 of the company's existing 7.250% senior unsecured notes due 2022 that are tendered. Investors who tendered their notes prior to a May 14 deadline also will get $700 in new 7.50% senior secured first-lien notes maturing in 2025 and an extra $50 of the second-lien notes.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) rose over 3% after reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $3.27 per share, improving on its $0.44 per share non-GAAP profit during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.91 per share. Revenue grew 43.5% year-over-year to $341.9 million, also topping the $227 million Street view.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) slid 2.5% after buyers reportedly have asked to cancel at least 17 orders for liquefied natural gas slated for loading from the company's Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi terminals in July. Buyers could eventually cancel between 35 to 45 July shipments, according to a Bloomberg report.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) dropped 3.2% after saying it swapped $3.9 million of its common stock for $4.5 million of its 8.5% senior secured notes due 2023. Following the expected June 18 close of the transaction, the company will have about $301.3 million of the senior notes outstanding.

