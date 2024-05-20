News & Insights

Energy
CRC

Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2024: CRC, XEL, NEXT

May 20, 2024 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% rise, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.2% lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.7% to $79.50 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.7% to $83.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures spiked 3.3% to $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, California Resources (CRC) said it is planning to offer $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029. Its shares were shedding 0.8%.

NextDecade (NEXT) shares surged 12% after the company said Abu Dhabi National Oil Company acquired a nearly 12% stake in phase 1 of the company's Rio Grande LNG export project in Texas.

Xcel Energy (XEL) collaborated with Fermata Energy and others to deploy a vehicle-to-everything bidirectional charging pilot project at Boulder Housing Partners' 30 Pearl development and Molly's Spirits' Lakeside facility in Colorado. Xcel added 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRC
XEL
NEXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.