Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2024: CRC, XEL, NEXT

Energy stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% rise, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.2% lower.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.7% to $79.50 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.7% to $83.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures spiked 3.3% to $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, California Resources (CRC) said it is planning to offer $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029. Its shares were shedding 0.8%.

NextDecade (NEXT) shares surged 12% after the company said Abu Dhabi National Oil Company acquired a nearly 12% stake in phase 1 of the company's Rio Grande LNG export project in Texas.

Xcel Energy (XEL) collaborated with Fermata Energy and others to deploy a vehicle-to-everything bidirectional charging pilot project at Boulder Housing Partners' 30 Pearl development and Molly's Spirits' Lakeside facility in Colorado. Xcel added 0.6%.

