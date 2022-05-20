Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2022: ENLC, DVN, MPLX, NGS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently up 0.99%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.42% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.45 at $109.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.52 to $112.02 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.318 lower at $7.990 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC), Devon Energy (DVN), MPLX (MPLX) and WhiteWater said they will move forward with construction of the Matterhorn Express pipeline. The decision came after the firms secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with shippers, according to the announcement. EnLink Midstream was recently up nearly 2.0%.

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) was unchanged after saying Stephen Taylor entered into a negotiated retirement agreement and then resigned as the company's chief executive officer and president.

