Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2021: NGG,HFC,GLNG,WTI

Energy stocks turned moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was still was posting a 0.9% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.31 lower at $62.05 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.50 to $65.16 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.04 to $2.92 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, National Grid (NGG) climbed 2.2% after the electricity and natural gas utility disclosed plans to co-develop offshore wind projects near the northeastern US Atlantic coast with RWE Renewables, beginning with a joint bid in the upcoming New York Bight seabed lease auction. Financial terms of the new partnership were not disclosed.

W&T Offshore (WTI) rose fractionally after the oil and natural gas producer announced a deal where it will move all of its Mobile bay area assets in a special purpose vehicle in return for a $215 million first-lien, non-recourse term loan from Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing. It will use a portion of the proceeds to repay a $48 million reverse-based loan facility.

Among decliners, HollyFrontier (HFC) slid 2.1% after Goldman Sachs cut its stock rating for the petroleum refiner to sell from neutral and lowered its price target by $2 to $34 apiece.

Golar LNG (GLNG) turned 1.8% lower, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier that followed the liquified natural gas producer reporting a $25.4 million Q1 profit, reversing a $104.2 million net loss during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 2.6% year over year to $125.8 million, also topping the $108.7 million analyst mean.

