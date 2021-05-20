Energy
HFC

Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2021: HFC,GLNG,WTI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.73 to $62.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.81 to $665.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 lower at $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.7% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, HollyFrontier (HFC) slid 2.5% after Goldman Sachs cut its stock rating for the petroleum refiner to sell from neutral and lowered its price target by $2 to $34 apiece.

Golar LNG (GLNG) has turned 1.8% lower, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier that followed the liquified natural gas producer reporting a $25.4 million Q1 profit, reversing a $104.2 million net loss during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 2.6% year over year to $125.8 million, also topping the $108.7 million analyst mean.

W&T Offshore (WTI) declined fractionally after the oil and natural gas producer announced a deal where it will move all of its Mobile bay area assets in a special purpose vehicle in return for a $215 million first-lien, non-recourse term loan from Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing. It will use a portion of the proceeds to repay a $48 million reverse-based loan facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HFC GLNG WTI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular