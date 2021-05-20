Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2021: HFC,GLNG,WTI

Energy stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.73 to $62.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.81 to $665.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 lower at $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.7% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, HollyFrontier (HFC) slid 2.5% after Goldman Sachs cut its stock rating for the petroleum refiner to sell from neutral and lowered its price target by $2 to $34 apiece.

Golar LNG (GLNG) has turned 1.8% lower, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier that followed the liquified natural gas producer reporting a $25.4 million Q1 profit, reversing a $104.2 million net loss during the same quarter last year. Revenue grew 2.6% year over year to $125.8 million, also topping the $108.7 million analyst mean.

W&T Offshore (WTI) declined fractionally after the oil and natural gas producer announced a deal where it will move all of its Mobile bay area assets in a special purpose vehicle in return for a $215 million first-lien, non-recourse term loan from Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing. It will use a portion of the proceeds to repay a $48 million reverse-based loan facility.

