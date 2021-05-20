Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/20/2021: GLNG, RDS.A, RDS.B, TOT, MRK, XLE, USO, UNG

MT Newswires
Energy stocks were flat premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was little changed. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was falling 0.41% in value and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was declining by 0.37%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.50 at $62.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.52 to $66.14 per barrel and natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

Golar LNG (GLNG) was gaining over 4% in value as it reported Q1 net income of $25.4 million, compared with a net loss of $104.2 million a year earlier.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) announced a deal to sell its 100% shareholding in Shell Philippines Exploration B.V., which holds a 45% operating interest in the Malampaya offshore gas field, to a subsidiary of Udenna Corp. Shell was marginally advancing recently.

Total (TOT) was slightly higher after unveiling a 10-year power purchase agreement to supply Merck (MRK) with 90 gigawatt-hours per year of renewable energy.

